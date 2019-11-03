Naftali Bennett: No point in stronger response against Gaza

"There is no point in carrying out a stronger response against Gaza," Knesset Member Naftali Bennett told Army Radio on Sunday. "This will lead to an unnecessary 'spinning'."



Bennett's comments came on day after Channel 12 announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu's is considering appointing Bennett as defense minister, if the prime minister succeeds in forming a government.

The New Right activist also addressed political entanglement in his Army Radio interview, saying that he believes that if a third election campaign is held, "the right will crash in historical proportion. ... We will find ourselves with a full-fledged left-wing government. I am ready to resolve Netanyahu 's commitment to form a government."Yesterday, the Knesset member interviewed on the "Meet the Press" program on Channel 12, claiming that, "Israel must not embark on a third election round that will silence us and prevent urgent security and civilian activity. Above all, Netanyahu and Gantz alike, [need] to compromise and form a government as soon as possible. "Later in the interview, Bennett claimed that he was releasing Netanyahu from the commitment he made to Bennett's party in order to ease negotiations to form a unity government and prevent elections."I am ready to do anything to help Netanyahu and Gantz even establish a national emergency government," Bennett said, "The State of Israel is in paralysis. I am in regular contact with the prime minister, I talk to Gantz, and the ball is in both of their courts."Everyone has to get off their high horses and compromise," he continued. "I am also prepared, if I am a barrier to forming a government, to release Netanyahu from any commitment to me, the main thing is that a government be established. I release Netanyahu from any commitment to or toward the New Right if I am an obstacle. There is a state of emergency."

