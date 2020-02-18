The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Bennett: We identified signs that Iran is recalculating plans in Syria

Israel has warned repeatedly about Iran’s nuclear ambitions as well as aspirations of regional hegemony.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 12:07
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett during a recent visit to the Syrian border (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israel has identified initial signs that Iran is recalculating their plans in Syria, giving the Jewish State an opportunity to go from the defensive to the offensive, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.
“I can announce that we are identifying initial signs of loosening and recalculation by Iran regarding its plans in Syria. We just started and we will increase. We will go from a defensive concept to an offensive concept - weakening, tiring and erasing the octopus’ head by weakening its tentacles,” Bennett said at the New Tech conference.
“For us, Syria is not only a threat but also an opportunity. They send forces there and try to exhaust us, but we can turn the downside into an advantage,” he continued. “We have intelligence and operational superiority, and we are telling Iran clearly: Get out of Syria. You have nothing to look for there.”
Israel has warned repeatedly about Iran’s nuclear ambitions as well as aspirations of regional hegemony.  Jerusalem has admitted to hundreds of airstrikes as part of its “war-between-wars” campaign to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria where they could easily act against the Jewish state.
Last week the IDF released new details of its new multi-year plan which will include establishing a new Iran Command as one of the top priorities of Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s ‘Momentum’ multi-year plan which aims to obtain a considerable military advantage over Israel’s foes.
The new Iran Command will be led by a Major General and will be dedicated and focused on analyzing threats posed by Iran and planning Israel’s campaign against the Islamic Republic.
It will bolster the IDF’s attack capabilities, including by technological means for the IAF jets to destroy enemy targets, increase the military’s intelligence superiority and expand its intelligence gathering on the Islamic Republic including by satellites as well as bolster Israel’s cyber (both defensive and offensive) capabilities.


