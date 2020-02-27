The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett advances 1,800 new settler homes, says won’t give land to Arabs

On the list of projects that were advanced was the approval of a master plan for 620 homes in the Eli settlement.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 15:46
Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett visits new housing projects in Judea and Samaria (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett visits new housing projects in Judea and Samaria
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett swore he would “not give one inch of land” to the Palestinians, as he announced the advancement of plans for 1,800 new homes in West Bank settlements.
“We authorized many [housing] units in the settlements and we will continue to do so in the future,” Bennett said, as he took the opportunity to make a number of subtle digs at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We also have to act this way when it comes to sovereignty,” Bennett said, speaking after Thursday's meeting of the IDF’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria.
Bennett and Netanyahu are vying for right-wing votes in the final lead up to the March 2nd election.
Bennett has accused Netanyahu of making promises he will never fulfil and has pushed him in particular not to delay the application of sovereignty over West Bank settlements. Netanyahu has a strong record of advancing settler housing projects since US President Donald Trump’s entry into office in 2017, but Bennett spoke as if he had just broken some new deadlock.
“For years it was explained to the settlers why everything [with regard to the building projects was] complicated and stuck in bureaucracy,” Bennett said, adding that he was putting a stop to those kind of excuses.
“We are no longer in the discourse of evacuation and a freeze but in the mode of expansion and construction,” Bennett said. “Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria is one of the building blocks of Zionism in the State of Israel. It is our pride. Instead of stopping it - we will continue to advance it.”
On the list of projects that were advanced was the approval of a master plan for 620 homes in the Eli settlement.
It’s a move that allows for the retroactive legalization of homes in the community and the advancement of other projects save for those on private Palestinian property that are under adjudication by the High Court of Justice.
Benjamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said, ”This is a day of celebration for [Judea and Samaria]. The settlement of Eli can now develop, grow and prosper. The plan’s approval restores justice after many years of injustice to the hundreds of residents who legally purchased their homes.
“We expect the government to advance the regulation of additional neighborhoods Eli that are not included in the approved master plan.”
The Council also approved for deposit a plan for the construction of a new high tech industrial with two million square meters of business space, called Sha’ar HaShomron that will be located off of Route 5 in the Samaria Region of the West Bank. Space for educational buildings and a sports complex will also be attached to the project.
Other approvals include 534 units for the Shvut Rachel neighborhood of the Shiloh settlement, 156 for Tzofim, 110 homes for Elon Shvut, 106 for Maaleh Shomron, 105 for Nokdim, 73 for Givat Ze’ev, 48 for Har Bracha and 24 for Karnei Shomron.


Tags Naftali Bennett israel settlement judea and samaria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by