Tax Authority offices in Holon targeted in suspected arson attack

The Holon offices of the Tax Authority were the target of an attempted arson attack on Wednesday morning, with suspected vandals painting “the blood of business owners is not to be forfeit” on one of the exterior walls.The Tax Authority reported that the attack, which took place on Independence Day, is a criminal act made even worse due to its timing. It further condemned the attack due to its employees' efforts to ease the burden small business owners are facing due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. In a statement, the Tax Authority said it will "act with determination and with the police to expose the criminals and prevent any attempt to harm its offices."The building on Holon's Jerusalem Blvd. is also home to offices belonging to the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi), which clarified that its offices were not targeted during the attack,While no arrests have yet been made, is suspected that the attack is linked to ongoing protests by small business owners and self-employed workers regarding the government's financial response to the coronavirus outbreak.Earlier this week, stall owners at Mahane Yehuda, central Jerusalem's famed shuk (out-door market), protested at the entrance of the market due to its extended closure, despite the government easing restrictions on other businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. One long-time store owner at the market committed suicide earlier this week, citing financial uncertainty.Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, municipal wardens and police dispersed tent protests initiated by self-employed workers and small business owners on Rothschild Boulevard and Volvovski-Karni Garden, near the Arlozorov Interchange, to oppose the government's response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.More than one million individuals have applied for benefits since the start of March - among them, 87.9% were employees placed on unpaid leave, and 7.25% were made redundant. The unemployment rate currently stands at 27.4%, with just 4,769 applicants reporting that they have returned to work.The number does not include many thousands of self-employed workers, who have halted all business activity but are ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.Eytan Halon contributed to this report.