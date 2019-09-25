Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Blow to Masa Israel after CEO leaves for Blue and White

Liran Avisar Ben-Horin joined Masa Israel Journey as CEO in 2013

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 25, 2019 17:41
MASA ISRAEL Journey CEO Liran Avisar Ben Horin.. (photo credit: AXEL ANGELS)

The Jewish Agency’s flagship project Masa took a blow on Wednesday when its CEO stepped down and took a leave of absence due to a conflict of interest after she decided to join Blue and White’s negotiation team in the coalition talks with Likud.

Liran Avisar Ben-Horin joined Masa Israel Journey as CEO in 2013, after serving as chief of staff to the director general of the Prime Minister’s Office. Her participation in the coalition talks was first reported by Army Radio and is particularly surprising since Masa receives Israeli government funding from the PMO, overseen by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Funding for Masa comes from the Israeli government, Jewish Agency and the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and Keren Hayesod. Its budget is approximately $100 million a year.


