Blue and White, Joint List leaders agree to meet – Report

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz spoke with Joint List leader Ayman Odeh on Wednesday and the two agreed to meet, Channel 13 reported.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said on Wednesday his party, which exit polls predict would be the king-maker as Blue and White is neck-to-neck with Likud, will not sit in a government with the Joint List.

While polls hand the Joint List between 12 to 15 mandates, the official site of the Central Elections Committee shows that, at this point, they haven’t even passed the electoral threshold.

