Blue and White: Peace plan coinciding with immunity vote 'not coincidence'

“The goal is obviously to cancel the plenum or remove the spotlight from the plenum,” a Blue and White source said.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 23, 2020 20:07
U.S Vice President Mike Pence gestures as he stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City January 23, 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
U.S Vice President Mike Pence gestures as he stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City January 23, 2020.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The timing of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of his Middle East peace plan on the day that the Knesset plenum is set to vote to create a House Committee that will remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity is not coincidental, a source in Blue and White said Thursday night.
Netanyahu tried unsuccessfully to prevent the Knesset from convening on immunity after it became apparent that he lacked a majority on the issue. Likud officials said Thursday that the vote in the Knesset should be postponed, because Netanyahu will go to Washington for the unveiling of the plan.
“The goal is obviously to cancel the plenum or remove the spotlight from the plenum,” a Blue and White source said.
Sources in Blue and White said that was not an option. They said once the vote has been set, not even Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein could cancel it.
“We are moving forward normally,” a source in Blue and White said. “These are two separate processes that we will respect.”
The source said that because Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was also going to go to Washington, he could pair off with Netanyahu for the vote.
Asked if it is proper to take a step against the prime minister when he is on a diplomatic mission abroad, the source said: “We are not doing an act against the prime minister. It would be nice if the prime minister came, but he is not needed.



