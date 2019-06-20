Blue and White denies Ya'alon-Lapid tension

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

The Blue and White party denied a report of a serious rift between its number two and three candidates, Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon, on Wednesday night.





The Channel 12 report quoted Ya'alon as saying that Lapid had made a mistake by repeatedly attacking the haredim (ultra-Orthodox).

"Lapid has become a burden," Ya'alon was quoted as saying. "He has run a negative campaign, a hate campaign that has only done us damage. He harmed sectors that could have found a home in Blue and White or become our partners in the future."

The report also quoted Ya'alon as condemning the rotation between Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid in its candidates for prime minister.

"The rotation had a bad effect on the voters," the quote said. "That is backed by polls, including now. There is no shortage of voters in the Center and Right who would and could vote for Blue and White but worry about [Lapid]'s views. He comes across as too negative. We thought he would connect people but instead there are those pushing him leftward."

Channel 12 quoted anonymous sources in Yesh Atid responding that they were disappointed in Ya'alon and that Yesh Atid carried him into the Knesset after Ya'alon's Telem party was hovering around the electoral threshold.

Sources in Blue and White downplayed the report, telling The Jerusalem Post that the quotes were inaccurate and that the report was "another attempt to cause tension among us."

"This will only strengthen us," a Blue and White spokesman said.

Strategists familiar with Blue and White's internal polls have vigorously denied that the rotation harmed the party in the April 9 election.

