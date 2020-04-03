Bnei Brak resident went to prayer while knowing he has coronavirus

A resident of Bnei Brak who had tested positive for coronavirus was found on Thursday night staying with the Ponowitz Yeshiva in the town, despite being told explicitly of the restrictions, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported.The man stayed in the yeshiva along with another 16 men in order to pray. In a seperate location in Bnei Brak, 18 people were found praying together, despite the restrictions on religious gatherings in light of the coronavirus pandemic.Bnei Brak has been hit particularly hard by the novel virus, with over 1,000 people having been diagnosed with the illness. On Friday, the police enforced a total lockdown in the city, with over 1,000 officers being deployed there to enforce the shutdown with roadblocks at the entrances and exits to the city.Armed troops from the IDF’s Paratrooper Brigade will be deployed to Bnei Brak to work with the Home Front Command, as well."We will do everything it takes to support the civilian effort in general, and Bnei Brak in particular, during this challenging crisis,” said IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.One of the main missions of the IDF in Bnei Brak is to remove those known to be sick with coronavirus from the city, Ynet reports.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.