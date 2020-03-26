The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Border Patrol vehicle attacked near Yitzhar settlement

Forces from both Border Control and the IDF scanned the area shortly afterwards in search of the culprits.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MARCH 27, 2020 00:02
A molotov cocktail hit a Border Patrol vehicle near the exit of the Yitzhar settlement. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A molotov cocktail hit a Border Patrol vehicle near the exit of the Yitzhar settlement.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Border Police security vehicle on Thursday night by the exit of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank.
Three molotov cocktails were thrown at the vehicle after the fighters within it had enforced a closed military zone order in the illegal Kumi Ori outpost. The outpost was evacuated in December by Israeli authorities.
One of the three bottles managed to hit the protected security vehicle, but no one was injured. Minor damage was done to the car.
Forces from both Border Control and the IDF scanned the area shortly afterwards in search of the culprits.
"This is a very serious terrorist incident and is an increase in the degree of violence directed at fighters who are working to enforce the law and to protect the security of the residents in the Yitzhar area," the police spokesperson's unit stated.
Throughout the end of 2019, the police and the IDF saw a drastic increase in violence directed towards them by residents of Yitzhar. Tensions exploded in October when Golani infantry soldiers responded to a violent clash near the settlement between settlers and olive harvesters, who said that they were attacked by Jewish extremists with crowbars.
"Recently, violence by rioters has intensified in an attempt to continue illegal construction in the Kumi Ori outpost," the police spokesperson's unit explained. "The Border Police emphasizes that this serious incident will not deter the continued implementation of their mission to enforce law and order in the region."


