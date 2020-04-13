The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Breaking Down Barriers One Zoom At A Time

“Stuck at home? Great time to meet a family different than yours.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2020 18:48
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
“Stuck at home? Great time to meet a family different than yours.”
This Facebook message posted on Gesher’s page a couple of weeks ago inviting families to participate in one of their programs, seems to have struck a chord.
With all of Israel asked to remain secluded in their own homes, many are obviously focused on preventing a health crisis. But Gesher, an organization focused on building bridges between the different sectors in Israeli society sensed an opportunity to further its mission of creating a cohesive society even as families remain in their homes. “Our core business is in breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes between religious and secular Israelis through facilitated face to face meetings” said JJ Sussman, Gesher’s International Director,  “with quarantines and other guidelines in place, we not only were forced to get creative, but we sensed an opportunity.”  
Shortly after the initial spread of Corona in Israel, Gesher’s Education Department launched an innovative initiative inviting families stuck in their homes to sign up for a session to “get to know” a family different than they are. Already by the week just prior to Pessach, every night’s slots for meetings filled up quickly. Each online Zoom meeting paired a religious family with a secular family in a ninety minute session using the tried and true methods honed through years of use and practice all facilitated by one of Gesher’s professional facilitators. 
“The advantage of this format is that for the first time, instead of running our program in schools or in the IDF with just one age group, through this format, we have entire families meet one another” said Alon Ziv, Gesher’s head of education, “This creates an incredible opportunity to change preconceived notions.  Just last week in one of the sessions I facilitated, we had a Haredi family from Kfar Chabad and a secular family from Jerusalem. In everyday life, these two families would never meet one another. Of course it’s only a drop in the bucket, but with more and more drops like these, we can create a revolution!”
As was evident just last week in the discussion around the prevalence of Corona in Haredi cities like Bnei Brak, the current health crisis has the chance to quickly spiral into a societal crisis between the different sectors in Israeli society and ignite tensions that would negatively impact some already fragile relationships. While many are focused on the health ramifications and supplying food to those in need, Israel can’t afford to ignore the potential societal rifts that may arise from this national crisis.



Tags gesher Coronavirus zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by