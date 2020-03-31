The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Business as usual in Jerusalem as online mall opens for locals

The mall, an initiative of the Jerusalem Municipality, is free for local businesses to join and will be promoted by the municipality through a variety of platforms.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 31, 2020 21:10
The Mamilla shopping mall in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Mamilla shopping mall in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As the coronavirus pandemic shuts down commerce around the country and the world, Jerusalem has created a new business as usual with an online mall for local businesses to continue trade on.
The mall, an initiative of the Jerusalem Municipality, is free for local businesses to join and will be promoted by the municipality through a variety of platforms in order to publicize it to all of the city’s residents.
On the new website, residents can find businesses selling everything from jewelry to rogelach. Shoppers are redirected to the businesses’ websites to shop and purchases are delivered straight to their homes.
“Especially in this time, this is a tool with high importance that can help and promote businesses in the city,” Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said in a statement. “The launch of the mall will increase the operations of businesses and work, even now, with home deliveries. The Jerusalem mutual guarantee and the Israeli Start-Up Nation connected to create a platform to strengthen the local economy and small businesses. Together we will succeed!”
Jerusalem residents can order a variety of different products from local businesses with delivery straight to their homes by visiting the website .
Additionally, the municipality has joined forces with the Israeli company and application “easy” to create two additional virtual resources for Jerusalem residents.
“Buy Jerusalem – Buy Safe” will give practical information to residents about all open businesses and business offering deliveries in the city, while allowing businesses to update information about their services. The resources will be available through the easy app.
With “Jerusalemites for Jerusalemites,” residents can request help and leave their contact details and other residents can enter the site and help out those in their area through the “easy” app. Jerusalem is one of the cities being hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak with 650 confirmed infections and multiple deaths.


Tags Jerusalem hi-tech shopping Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by