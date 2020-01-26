The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

By inviting Gantz for a meeting Trump hopes to get support for his deal

The US president has broken with tradition as he will meet with both Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 26, 2020 21:05
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019 (photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
(photo credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)
Washington is gearing up for a busy diplomatic week. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader, Benny Gantz, are both expected to arrive in the nation's capital ahead of their separate meeting President Trump on Monday.
The White House agreed to schedule a separate meeting between Gantz and President Trump, after the Blue and White leader considered canceling his visit. This is an unusual move by the White House since the president does not often meet with candidates.
The peace team: Jared Kushner, Avi Berkowitz, David Friedman, and Jason Greenblatt – who left the administration last November, has been working to the plan for nearly three years. They all in agreement that waiting after Israel's third round elections might be too late when Trump is too busy with his reelection campaign.
They decided to release the plan now, knowing its challenges of success given the expected Palestinian refusal to discuss it, and the fact that Israel's elections are yet again just around the corner. The team, therefore, decided to try and achieve an Israeli consensus around the administration's Middle East vision, with possible support from Arab countries as well.
After two rounds of elections with either side achieving 61 seats, they took into account that the same scenario could repeat itself after March 2. According to reports in Israeli media, the plan would include support in applying Israeli sovereignty in Israeli settlements and a non-militarized Palestinian state under a series of conditions and restrictions.
Given that Knesset Members in the left oppose the idea of annexing Israeli settlements while Knesset members on the right oppose the idea of a Palestinian state, they need to have the two largest parties in Israel on board. Otherwise, the plan would doom to fail.
While it is unclear what the plan would include, the peace team decided to schedule a different meeting for Gantz to avoid seeing as if the plan is merely a "gift" for Netanyahu. "The President is a deal maker," a source familiar with the peace team's discussions told the Post. "If a meeting [with Gantz] is required to make sure that the majority of Israelis support the plan, he has no problem to have a meeting. Is it important for him to know that most Israelis are on board."
But other than the challenge to get consensus from the Israeli side, the peace team would need to prove that the plan has a chance of success by bringing Arab leaders to the table, showing that even if the Palestinians do not want to take a part of the discussion, other Arab countries might will. Channel 12 reported on Thursday that the Foreign Minister of Bahrain and possibly other Arb leaders would attend the White House on Tuesday as well, as the president will officially reveal his vision to the Middle East. The question that remains is if he will attend and if he will be the only one.


Tags Benny Gantz Donald Trump Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by