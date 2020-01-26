By inviting Gantz for a meeting Trump hopes to get support for his deal

The White House agreed to schedule a separate meeting between Gantz and President Trump, after the Blue and White leader considered canceling his visit. This is an unusual move by the White House since the president does not often meet with candidates.

The peace team: Jared Kushner, Avi Berkowitz, David Friedman, and Jason Greenblatt – who left the administration last November, has been working to the plan for nearly three years. They all in agreement that waiting after Israel's third round elections might be too late when Trump is too busy with his reelection campaign.

They decided to release the plan now, knowing its challenges of success given the expected Palestinian refusal to discuss it, and the fact that Israel's elections are yet again just around the corner. The team, therefore, decided to try and achieve an Israeli consensus around the administration's Middle East vision, with possible support from Arab countries as well.

After two rounds of elections with either side achieving 61 seats, they took into account that the same scenario could repeat itself after March 2. According to reports in Israeli media, the plan would include support in applying Israeli sovereignty in Israeli settlements and a non-militarized Palestinian state under a series of conditions and restrictions.

Given that Knesset Members in the left oppose the idea of annexing Israeli settlements while Knesset members on the right oppose the idea of a Palestinian state, they need to have the two largest parties in Israel on board. Otherwise, the plan would doom to fail.

While it is unclear what the plan would include, the peace team decided to schedule a different meeting for Gantz to avoid seeing as if the plan is merely a "gift" for Netanyahu. "The President is a deal maker," a source familiar with the peace team's discussions told the Post. "If a meeting [with Gantz] is required to make sure that the majority of Israelis support the plan, he has no problem to have a meeting. Is it important for him to know that most Israelis are on board."

But other than the challenge to get consensus from the Israeli side, the peace team would need to prove that the plan has a chance of success by bringing Arab leaders to the table, showing that even if the Palestinians do not want to take a part of the discussion, other Arab countries might will. Channel 12 reported on Thursday that the Foreign Minister of Bahrain and possibly other Arb leaders would attend the White House on Tuesday as well, as the president will officially reveal his vision to the Middle East. The question that remains is if he will attend and if he will be the only one.