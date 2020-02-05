The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cabinet to approve NIS 40 million for rocket defense in Ashkelon

On Tuesday night, three rockets were launched toward the city of Netivot in the western Negev.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 23:43
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon November 1, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ AMIR COHEN TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel Ashkelon November 1, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/ AMIR COHEN TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
The interim cabinet is expected to vote this Sunday to approve a NIS 40 million aid package for the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, Channel 12 reported Wednesday night.

According to Channel 12, the package is expected to include funding for bomb shelter restoration and the creation of a network of security cameras, as well as additional funding for psychological support services.

The Finance Ministry led by MK Moshe Kachlon reportedly opposed the approval of the aid package.

On Tuesday night, three rockets were launched toward the city of Netivot in the western Negev. One week prior, there were six salvos from the Gaza Strip toward the communities near the Gaza border.

"After the difficult cycles of fighting that the city of Ashkelon has gone through, this is good news," Mayor of Ashkelon Tomer Glam said after the announcement.

"The government of Israel and its head, [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,] together with the military, have decided to put into action the understanding that the gaps that appeared need to be closed," Glam continued.

"The cabinet's decision is a cornerstone and a recognition of the needs of [our] residents and the city of Ashkelon," he added. 

"We will continue to support the IDF and strengthen our resilience by facing the complicated reality in the south."


