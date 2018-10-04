Can haredim elect an Orthodox woman mayor in Beit Shemesh?

Aliza Bloch 370.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Recent divides among the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) leadership could catapult a religious Zionist woman to the mayor’s office in increasingly haredi Beit Shemesh, political analysts in the city said Thursday.
School principal Aliza Bloch, who is backed by Likud, Bayit Yehudi, Labor and Kulanu, is challenging incumbent Shas mayor Moshe Abutbul. Her advisers said she only needs 10 to 12 support of the haredim in the city to win and that she will win much more.
“I have been embraced by the haredi community,” Bloch said. “I have backing not only from English speakers and modern haredim, but also from Hassidim, Lithuanian and Sephardi haredim, who just want the city to be run better.”
The analysts said Bloch could benefit from the dispute between the Hassidic Agudat Yisrael and Lithuanian Degel Hatorah parties in Jerusalem and other cities around the country. In Jerusalem, United Torah Judaism has split into two
, while the two parties have endorsed rival candidates for mayor.
Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush of Agudat Yisrael is especially angry at Degel Hatorah for not endorsing his former aide Yossi Daitch for Jerusalem mayor and his son Yisroel Porush for re-election as mayor of Elad. While so far, haredim have only quietly endorsed Bloch, her advisers said Porush could end up publicly backing her.
“People in Aguda are saying backing Bloch is no different than Degel and Shas supporting Moshe Lion, who like Bloch is religious but not haredi and running against a haredi candidate,” a source close to Bloch said.
There are four haredim on Bloch’s list and she also believes being a woman can help her gain the support of female haredi voters
. But Bloch has purposely emphasized that the election is not haredi vs non-haredi, but who could better lift a city whose socioeconomic level fell to the lowest in the country and allocates less per resident than Um-El-Fahm.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
“Why should haredim learn in caravans?” she asked. “Why don’t they have places to work here? Why must haredim suffer from improper management? Haredim, like religious and secular residents of Beit Shemesh, just want to live better.”
Shas officials responded that Abutbul had support of all sectors in the city and would be re-elected.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>