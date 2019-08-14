Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Charity warehouse at the Western Negev catches fire

Wednesday is expected to be an unusually hot summer day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 07:57
Fire at the Sdot Negev Regional Council . (photo credit: Courtesy)

A charity warehouse containing second hand clothing caught fire on Tuesday night at the Western Negev with Sdot Negev Regional Council, the Western Negev spokesperson reported. 
 
No one was injured and firefighters were able to put out the flames, the building suffered partial damages as sections of the roof collapsed. 
 
The weather forecast for Wednesday is hotter and drier than usual for this time of year, Ynet reported, with the coastal region expected to be extremely humid.     


