Chief Rabbi Yosef calls on public not to use judicial courts

Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has denounced the country’s judicial courts as contravening Jewish law, and said the public should use the rabbinical courts instead.His comments generated strong criticism from liberal groups, including the Hiddush religious pluralism organization, which called for the position of chief rabbi to be abolished.Speaking on Saturday night during his weekly Torah lesson to the public, Yosef discussed how Jewish law views the use of state witnesses, individuals implicated in a crime who then testify against others involved in that crime, against the background of the indictments filed against the prime minister.“Why should you go to judges who do not observe Shabbat, who don’t know the Shulhan Aruch [codex of Jewish law],” said Yosef. “They accept witnesses... they accept testimony from a woman, which is prohibited.”In Jewish law, testimony of women is invalid in most situations.“They have a state witness. A state witness contravenes Jewish law. According to Jewish law if he was party to these things [crimes] he is also an evil person. How can you take a state witness? It is against the Torah, it is against Jewish law.”Head of Hiddush Rabbi Uri Regev condemned Yosef’s comments, saying it was inconceivable that a public official whose salary is paid for from public coffers should speak out against the justice system.“Rabbi Yosef and his colleagues are entitled to their benighted opinions, but they cannot do so in the robes of public servants and as holders of state offices,” said Regev.“In the State of Israel, which has inscribed on its flag freedom of religion and conscience, there is no need for chief rabbis, and the important role of rabbis in Jewish tradition should be based on voluntary acceptance of their authority by those who are interested in it, and not forcing them on the public through political trades.”