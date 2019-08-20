Chief Rabbi prevents 10-year-divorce refuser from burying his mother

A man who refused to grant his wife a divorce (known as giving a get in Jewish religious law) for over a decade has finally consented to terminate their marriage. This followed Chief Rabbi David Lau backing a ruling which prevented the divorce-refusing husband from burying his recently deceased mother.



Shortly after the mother's death, a US rabbinical court initially issued a ruling this week to postpone her burial as a tactic to pressure him to give his wife a divorce.

The mother’s burial casket arrived in Israel from the US on Monday night, and after examining the case details Lau backed the decision.To compound the get-refusing husband’s misdeeds, he secured a ruling from “an informal and unrecognized rabbinical court” (as described by the Chief Rabbinate) to take a second wife five years ago. This act meant that he could remarry while continuing to refuse to grant his legal wife a divorce."This is the most severe case of Agunah for over a ten years in which the husband totally refuses to allow his wife to continue her life while he is unlawfully married to a second wife,” said Lau."After all other options were exhausted, we were forced to inform the burial society not to bury his mother until a valid bill of divorce was given over to the son [of the couple].”Since the husband is currently in Israel and his wife is in the US, he has pledged to attend a hearing of the US rabbinical court and obey its ruling, and has deposited a monetary guarantee to ensure that he complies with his commitment.

