The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chinese human rights delegation visits Israel

The delegation met with Sino-Israel Global Network and Academic Leadership, an Israeli think-tank and academic organization that works to strengthen relations between the two nations.

By DALE ALUF  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 21:48
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chinese VP Wang Qishan attend the Committee on Innovation in Israel-China Foreign Ministry (photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chinese VP Wang Qishan attend the Committee on Innovation in Israel-China Foreign Ministry
(photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
Amid allegations of abuses in reeducation camps in Xinjiang, and as protests continue to rage in Hong Kong, an official delegation from the China Foundation for Human Rights Development traveled to Israel last week for talks with Knesset members, think tanks and academic institutions.
The visit, led by the former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Huang Mengfu aimed to foster deeper mutual understanding between the two countries on various human rights issues.
The delegation met with Sino-Israel Global Network and Academic Leadership, an Israeli think-tank and academic organization that works to strengthen relations between the two nations. The discussion provided a unique opportunity to learn more about how the concept of human rights is understood in China.
While China’s conception of human rights bears some similarities to those in the West, Huang pointed out that “there are also many differences.” That’s because China’s understanding of the concept is informed by a distinctly Chinese mental framework, one which is shaped by its unique history and culture.
At its core, “human rights in China is fundamentally about fulfilling the needs of the people to live a better life, a good life – which is predicated upon having enough food to eat, a roof over one’s head, and clothes to wear,” explained Haung. This belief is rooted in the concept of “the Mandate of Heaven,” which dates as far back as the 13th century BCE.
According to the concept, the mandate was bestowed upon the emperor and his family on the condition that he held the moral quality of virtue. If the mandate was ever lost, then the emperor and his dynasty could be overthrown. As Yuan Li Wu and colleagues explain in their book Human Rights in The People’s Republic of China, “Virtue guaranteed ethically correct actions by the ruler and supplied the basis for the acknowledgment of the ruler’s supreme authority by the people. The people’s happiness, on the other hand, was to be his chief concern.”
Policy was thus deemed correct when it promoted harmony among people and between people and nature – an ideal influenced by Taoist thought. In the words of Huang, “We believe social stability is the prerequisite for human rights, without which human rights will be but a slogan.”
THE IMPERATIVE to preserve domestic stability is the most important force in Chinese politics because domestic stability is central to the preservation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), just as it was for the emperors of ancient China. Domestic stability, in turn, is contingent on a number of factors, including sustaining economic development, controlling domestic political discourse and ensuring national security.
In service of these ancillary goals, the CCP implements policies ranging from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Made in China 2025 to the Social Credit System and Great Firewall of China.
Its efforts to curb terrorism through so-called reeducation centers and advanced surveillance systems in Xinjiang are reflective of the fact that in the eyes of China’s leadership, social stability trumps individual freedom.
This formulation differs vastly from that of many Western observers who tend to regard individual freedom as being of paramount concern. This divergence of perspectives calls into question the universality of the definition of human rights, as well as the universality of those values which inform them. Huang explained that the Chinese believe the meaning of human rights to be fluid, “differing from country to country and region to region according to the level of development.”
Huang’s sentiments are consistent with the People’s Republic of China’s 2018 National Report to the UN Human Rights Council, which states, “There is no universal road for the development of human rights in the world... the cause of human rights must be promoted on the basis of national conditions and the needs of the people of that country, and cannot be defined on the basis of a single authority.”
China’s promotion of “Human Rights with Chinese Characteristics” indicates its desire to reshape global governance. Beijing has declared that it wishes for Chinese values, which are informed by Taoism, Confucianism and Buddhism, to be recognized and integrated into international institutions.
As China’s global footprint continues to expand, its values are likely to spread just as potently. This begs the question: What might a world governed by Chinese values look like?

The writer is the director of research and strategy at SIGNAL, Sino Israel Global Network & Academic Leadership, and a member of China’s Silk Road Think Tank Association SRTA.


Tags Israel Human rights China
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo France gets it right By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Refuting US Rep. Levin’s letter against settlements By GIL TROY
Efraim Zuroff Lithuania continues Soviet-style censorship 30 years post-independence By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by