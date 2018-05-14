Christian leaders to celebrate embassy move in Congress, Knesset

Special events will be held by Israel Allies caucuses – in Congress on Tuesday and in the Knesset on Wednesday – to celebrate Monday’s move of the US embassy to Jerusalem by President Donald Trump.



More than 350 participants from across the US and representing 40 different nations will gather on Capitol Hill at an event co-hosted by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) which will also celebrate Israel’s 70th Independence Day and the 51st anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.





“The moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem is the greatest victory for faith-based diplomacy the world has ever seen,” said Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) president Josh Reinstein. “This brave decision by President Trump is a direct result of millions of Christians in America taking their Biblical support and turning it into real political action.”Since its founding in 2007, the Israel Allies Foundation has worked closely with elected officials in the US, Canada, dozens of European governments, the European Parliament, numerous African countries and across Latin America to educate legislators about the importance of an indivisible Jerusalem and the significance of Jerusalem as Israel’s recognized capital.A significant part of this education has included urging international and US legislators to move their embassies to Jerusalem. The bipartisan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus in the US House of Representatives has long championed the issue through legislative and political initiatives.“For the past six years the IAF has hosted a Jerusalem Day celebration on Capitol Hill in commemoration of the reunification of the city under Israeli sovereignty,” remarked Jordanna McMillan, the foundation’s outreach and communications director. “Every year dozens of members of Congress have called on the sitting president to move our embassy to Jerusalem in keeping with US law. Today we celebrate what we have long known as fact – that [only] Jerusalem has ever been the capital of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.“Now US policy reflects that reality. We thank President Trump for keeping his promise, and a promise the US made over 20 years ago, by moving our embassy to its rightful location.”In late 2017 when Guatemala’s parliament became the 37th to launch its own Israel Allies Caucus, members initiated a letter to President Jimmy Morales declaring their support for Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and encouraging him to move the Guatemalan embassy to Jerusalem. President Morales announced in December his intent to move the Guatemalan Embassy, which is set to happen on Wednesday.The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus event, also set for Wednesday, will feature MKs from across the political spectrum, as well as Christian and Jewish leaders from around the world, speaking about the significance of the embassies moving. State Representative Alan Clemmons of South Carolina, who authored the Israel plank of the Republican platform, will speak on behalf of the US government. Congressman Juan Manuel Diaz Duran, chairman of the Guatemalan Israel Allies Caucus will speak on behalf of the Guatemalan government.“The solidarity and friendship between the people of Guatemala and Israel has been very clear, since 1947 when the Republic of Guatemala played a determining role in world events by casting the second vote at the UN to recognize the State of Israel,” Diaz Duran said. He also mentioned that last month, the Guatemalan Congress crafted a law that officially formalized May 14 as “The Day of Friendship” between Israel and Guatemala.Other speakers at the event will include Deputy Minister Michal Oren (Kulanu), caucus chairman MK Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu) and Likud MK Yehuda Glick.“The moving of US and Guatemala embassies to Jerusalem is a historic milestone,” Ilatov said. “I do believe that it is a path for peacemaking, as it recognizes the history and reflects the truth, and peace can only be based on the truth.”