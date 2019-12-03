Christmas festivities begin in Bethlehem in coordination with IDF

Christmas festivities have begun in the city of Bethlehem, starting with Saint Catherine’s Day, which was celebrated on Saturday, November 30. The Israel Defense Force’s Civil Administration, which works in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, organized the passage of the Custodian of the Holy Land from the Mar Elias Monastery to Bethlehem, accompanied and protected by the IDF, Israeli Police, and Israel Border Police.In the coming months, Christmas events will be held by a variety of Christian denominations throughout the city. Roman Catholic festivities will be held on December 24. Celebrations during the Christmas season are highly important for the city, acting as a boon for the local economy through tourism.The coordination between various security agencies are designed to ensure and protect freedom of worship for all denominations in the city, while also maintaining security and order in the area. Head of the Bethlehem District, Lieutenant Colonel Moshe Avi, noted that "this time of the year we see the city of Bethlehem getting into a festive spirit. This is, no doubt, thanks to the joint effort of all forces to promote freedom of worship and religion for all Christian denominations. On this occasion, I would like to wish all members of the Christian community happy holidays."