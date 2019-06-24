Comptroller c'tee rejects PM's third request for tycoons to pay legal bills

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The State Comptroller Committee rejected on Monday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to have tycoon allies pay his legal defense bills in his public corruption cases for a third, and likely final time.



The decision may end the more than half-year long war over the issue, or it may lead Netanyahu to try one of two avenues around the committee.

Netanyahu has already asked State Comptroller Joseph Shapira, who has some parallel but separate authorities to the committee which is connected to his office, to approve a loan from tycoon Spencer Partridge.As of Monday morning, the prime minister had not yet gotten Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's permission, which Shapira conditioned his approval on.Shapira could approve a loan, since that is a different issue than the committee's authority over approving payments to politicians with no obligation to repay.The prime minister could also return to the High Court of Justice who heard the issue once before, but encouraged the sides to work it out.The committee's main sticking point is Netanyahu's refusal to share his full financial picture with them, while the prime minister accuses the committee of wanting to leak his financials to the media.One month ago, the committee extended its previous end-of-May deadline for Netanyahu to provide his financial disclosures.Netanyahu has said he is up against a prosecution and police establishment which had spent millions on probing him.In an earlier exchange about his finances, after Netanyahu accused the committee of holding his legal defense hostage, the committee responded by publicizing investment links he had to tycoon and cousin Natan Milikovsky, which have raised the specter of a new potential criminal probe.The entire current debate between Netanyahu and the committee come following the committee's previous two rejections of Netanyahu's request.The committee also previously told the prime minister to return $300,000 to donors which he had received without the committee's approval.This led Netanyahu to file a petition in March with the High Court.The High Court pressed the committee to further discuss the issue with Netanyahu.However, even after further discussions, the committee said it would not let Netanyahu receive donations if he did not commit to spending a minimum amount of his own funds.In May, Netanyahu finally agreed to an interim arrangement to pay some of his bills to some of his lawyers from his own personal funds.Since that announcement, lawyer Amit Hadad has taken the lead on the case back from lawyer Navot Tel Tzur.Despite Netanyahu’s readiness to pay some of his own legal fees, the committee viewed a full financial disclosure as an additional precondition to his receiving legal help from donors.

