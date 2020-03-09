The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Computer antivirus service called Corona inundated with inquiries

JROAST Purim Spoof: “We just can’t figure it out. I mean, it’s like something happened all of a sudden this year that we don’t know about – like our company has gone viral or something!”

By EYTAN HALF-ON  
MARCH 9, 2020 11:23
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A small Israeli computer security company has been inundated this past week with panicked Israelis ordering its antivirus products and services.
Corona’s Computer Cleaning Corporation (4C-19) was founded in the beginning of 2019 by Yaakov D. Corona in Bidude, a somewhat isolated kibbutz somewhere in Israel. The company provides innovative and allegedly effective tools and services for virus and malware eradication in personal and business computer systems.
4C-19 launched a radio ad campaign in the beginning of February to promote its products, expecting a moderate response and a gradual but steady increase in business.
The words to the ad’s cute jingle were: “Let Covid Corona clean away, all of your novel viruses today!”
“We were hopeful, but never expected the overwhelming response we got to our ad,” said company co-founder Yaakov David Corona, better known as “Covi D.”
“From just being a small family business, we have suddenly seen our client base multiply a hundredfold – and go worldwide – in less than a month!”
This has been confirmed by 4C-19’s other co-founder and CPO (Chief Programming Officer), Covi D’s wife, Sara Sarit – affectionately known as Sars.
“We just can’t figure it out. I mean, it’s like something happened all of a sudden this year that we don’t know about – like our company has gone viral or something!”
Sars and Covi D Corona have tripled their staff to handle the exponential rise in orders.
“We are getting some puzzling feedback, though – and even demands for refunds – from many apparently disgruntled customers,” their son Omer – affectionately known as Mers – and company CFO (Chief Feedback Officer) said puzzledly.
“They must not have heard or understood the end of the ad that says, ‘Just plug into your computer our disk on key, and all of the viruses will be removed in a ji-ffy!’ I mean, what other viruses could they be thinking about?”


