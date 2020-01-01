‘Corner of God’s Altar in Shiloh’ takes 2nd place in 2019 top discoveries

The discovery of a horn that is purported to be one of the four corners of God's ancient altar, as described in the Biblical Book of Kings, took second place on the list of the Top Ten Discoveries in Biblical Archaeology in 2019, compiled by Bible Archaeology Report.The horn was found in Shiloh, West Bank during the month of August by a team of 200 archaeologists and volunteers under the guidance of Dr. Scott Stripling, director of excavations and head of the Associates for Biblical Research. "When the news reached Joab, who had conspired with Adonijah though not with Absalom, he fled to the tent of the Lord and took hold of the horns of the altar," reads a passage in Kings.According to the biblical account, the tabernacle for the Ark of the Covenant once stood in the area."The sacred work of the ancient Shiloh team, which is leading to the discovery of important findings, gives us, again and again, a clear proof of the roots of the Jewish people in our promised land," commented the head of the Binyamin Council Israel Gantz, congratulating the team for their achievements. The finding selected as the top discovery in 2019 was a 2,600-year-old seal from the Kingdom of Judah bearing the inscription "(belonging) to Nathan-Melech, Servant of the King," which was unearthed in the City of David in Jerusalem earlier this year.The name Nathan-Melech appears once in the Hebrew Bible, in II Kings 23:11, where he is described as an official in the court of King Josiah.Bible Archaeology Report describes itself as a publication whose purpose is "to highlight archaeological findings that demonstrate the historical reliability of the Bible.""Each year, discovery-after-discovery adds to our knowledge of the biblical world and helps us understand Scripture in greater detail. None of these discoveries prove the Bible is true. They do, however, add to the mounting evidence that demonstrates that the Bible is historically reliable. 2019 was a year in which significant discoveries were unearthed; I look forward to the discoveries in the coming year," wrote its head Bryan Windle.Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.