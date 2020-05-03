Coronavirus: As schools reopen, many choose to stay home

A mere 40% of Jerusalem students had returned to their classrooms, one hour after schools across the country opened their gates for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday morning, according to Israel's Channel 13 News. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus active cases continues to decline, with 6,329 active cases on a total of 16,193 people who got infected in Israel since the beginning of the outbreak.The cabinet voted to recommence in-school learning for children in first to third grade, and eleventh to twelfth grade, while a decision regarding fourth to tenth graders will be made later in the month and kindergartens and preschools are scheduled to reopen next Sunday. However, several municipalities, including Tel Aviv-Yafo, have rejected the government’s decision to reopen schools on Sunday, which was only officially confirmed on Friday, explaining that they were not given enough time or practical guidelines for reopening the education system and they believed that they would be unable to implement the move in a safe manner.The reopening of the education system is part of a general effort by the authorities to ease up restrictions, also in consideration of the fact that numbers of active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been steadily declining in the country since April 15, when it reached the peak of 10,156.Of the active cases, 310 are currently hospitalized, with 103 in serious conditions, including 82 intubated, also confirming a decreasing trend. The number of victims of the outbreak in the country has reached 230, with one patient who passed away overnight between Saturday and Sunday.As schools reopened, the Education Ministry announced that teachers over the age of 65, with preexisting conditions or with close family members with preexisting conditions do not have to return to work.Those same teachers would need a permission form signed by their family doctor. Their pay will be transferred at the expense of their sick days. In addition, teachers who have children whose schools are not reopening and must therein care for them will not be permitted to return to work but will be put on unpaid leave.Education Minister Rafi Peretz addressed the gradual return of the education system Sunday morning telling Reshet Bet, "I feel that we are moving in a good direction."Eytan Halon, Tzvi Joffre, Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman, Alex Winston contributed to this report.