Coronavirus: Rothschild Foundation donates NIS 50m. to Israel hospitals

The donation will help the cash-strapped hospitals acquire 100 new respirators , 150 ICU beds, 110 monitors, nine special COVID-19 testing stations, 15 CPR devices, 84 transfusion devices, 15 different resuscitation devices, ECG implants, X-rays and much more.The donation will also pay for tens of millions of gloves, masks, and other protective equipment for the hospitals.

Hospitals were given the utmost flexibility to define their needs and goals for the funds, the foundation said.



Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, who heads the foundation, noted that "as has been the custom of the Rothschild family throughout the years, we are committed to providing needed medical equipment for hospitals across Israel, to enable the dedicated medical teams at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus continue to save lives and win."

The hospitals receiving the donation include Ichilov, the EMMS Nazareth Hospital, Assaf Harofeh, Beilinson, Bnei Zion, Barzilai, Hadassah, Hillel Yaffe, HaEmek, Hasharon, Wolfson, Ziv, Carmel, Meir, Nahariya, Soroka, Poriah, Kaplan, Rambam, Shiba Tel Hashomer, Schneider and Shaare Zedek.