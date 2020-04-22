The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Crane collapses on building in Rishon LeZion, several people trapped

MDA Spokesperson's Unit reported that there do not seem to be any injured outside the wreckage as the teams advance to scanning the area for people trapped underneath.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 22, 2020 10:41
Emergency personnel survey the site of a building collapse in Beitar Illit on December 4th. (photo credit: COURTESY UNITED HATZALAH)
Emergency personnel survey the site of a building collapse in Beitar Illit on December 4th.
(photo credit: COURTESY UNITED HATZALAH)
A crane collapsed on a building in an industrial area in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, on Wednesday morning, reportedly trapping several people under the wreckage.
The construction workers that were at the scene remained unharmed as no injuries were initially reported, MDA reported. Forces of MDA and firefighters continue to search for people trapped.
According to the Fire and Rescue services, primary reports indicate that there are many people trapped as the teams search the wreckage.
"As soon as we received the report of the incident, we sent a large force to the area because there was fear of many casualties. We arrive there quickly and after perliminary scans of the area, no injuries were observed. Our paramedics and medics are there and prepared to provide medical care if need be," MDA Ayalon Region manager Efi Bar said.

This is a developing story


