Crane collapses on building in Rishon LeZion, several people trapped

pic.twitter.com/uXpgZ5dYhq אחד הפועלים מהאתר בראשל"צ משחזר איתי את רגע הקריסה: "אנחנו פה באתר, פתאום שמענו בום, ראינו את הקורות נופלות, אני אומר לך מזל שלא היה אף אחד מתחת". תיעוד רגעי הקריסה כפי שצולם ע"י עובדת בסמוך לאתר. @N12News April 22, 2020

"As soon as we received the report of the incident, we sent a large force to the area because there was fear of many casualties. We arrive there quickly and after perliminary scans of the area, no injuries were observed. Our paramedics and medics are there and prepared to provide medical care if need be," MDA Ayalon Region manager Efi Bar said.

A crane collapsed on a building in an industrial area in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, on Wednesday morning, reportedly trapping several people under the wreckage.MDA Spokesperson's Unit reported that there do not seem to be any injured outside the wreckage as the teams advance to scanning the area for people trapped underneath.The construction workers that were at the scene remained unharmed as no injuries were initially reported, MDA reported. Forces of MDA and firefighters continue to search for people trapped.According to the Fire and Rescue services, primary reports indicate that there are many people trapped as the teams search the wreckage.This is a developing story