11th annual Dead Gathering festival returns in April

It’s the closest event to Woodstock you’ll find in Israel. The 11th annual Dead Gathering, devoted to the music of the Grateful Dead, will take place on April 3 and 4 at the Khan on the Arava Stream near Hatzeva in the northern Arava.Joining psychedelic rockers the Saga Véliz Band and acoustic country/folk band Twin Tree Grove Band will be a slew of DJ sets manned by Gil Matus, Barak Haimovitch and Dead Gathering founder Eran Remler. The vibe is laid back, the attendees are friendly to a fault and the setting is ideal. Tickets and details can be found at en.gratefulmusic.co.il/gathering-11.