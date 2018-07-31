Alanis Morissette says 'Thank U' to Israel

By the time Alanis Morissette closed out her show in Rishon Lezion on Monday night with her 1998 smash hit "Thank U," she had already uttered the words more than a dozen times that evening.

In true Canadian fashion, the singer/songwriter profusely thanked the 15,000-strong crowd between each and every song during her 90-minute show at the Rishon Lezion Live Park. Morissette just seemed to be happy to be there, happy to be performing, and happy that so many people turned out to experience it.

The evening began with an opening act by Israeli-turned-Californian Ninet Tayeb. Though Tayeb put on an impassioned and at times overwrought performance, the crowd was clearly just waiting for the main event.

In leather pants and a billowing yellow shirt - plus short hair she cropped close earlier this year - Morissette opened the show with "All I Really Want," to screams of approval from the audience.

"It's so great to be back here with you, we missed you so much," Morissette told the crowd.

More than 20 years after her most famous album - 1995's Jagged Little Pill - was released, the 44-year-old iconic singer songwriter still has what it takes. Her powerful vocals didn't falter once throughout the night, and she kept up her high energy despite the sticky summer evening. She also showed off her chops on an acoustic guitar, an electric guitar and even the harmonica on and off throughout the show.

And despite concerns, there was no sign of Morissette's injury earlier this week - a torn ligament in her knee. The singer bounced around the stage for the entire show, pacing back and forth as she belted out her hits.

At times - particularly on some of her lesser-known songs - Morissette's diction made it hard to quite make out many of the words. But while the crowd rocked out through every song, they truly came to life when the singer played her biggest hits.

From "You Learn" to "Hand in My Pocket," "Head Over Feet and "Hands Clean," the crowd was dancing and singing along with exuberance. And when Morissette pulled out her smash hits "Ironic" followed by "You Oughta Know," there were thousands of voices singing along.

"I love you so much," she shouted at the end. "Take care of yourselves and take care of each other."





