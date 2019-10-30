Bat Ella is back!

Bat Ella joins us once again, this time with celebrated Israeli composer-pianist Guy Mintus, to bring us an exciting multicultural orchestral fantasy. This promises to be a remarkable evening as Bat Ella’s music is fused with Mintus’s piano and imagination, energized by the unique sounds of the Ra’anana Symphonette. What a treat!



Bat Ella is an Israeli soul singer and graduate of the IDF Performing Art Troupe Lehakat Pikud Darom. She grew up in Dimona to parents of Aleppo and Persian origins. Bat Ella has made it her mission to pursue the value of kiruv l’vavot (“bringing souls together”) between Jews and Muslims, secular and religious, and Jews in Israel and in the Diaspora. She brings this to life in her engaging concerts in Israel and abroad.

Bat Ella’s songs have melodies and arrangements that express the rich musical tapestry of the Israeli melting pot. The powerful lyrics of her songs, the catchy melodies, the rich arrangements and her moving performance, produce a concert which is entirely Israeli soul music – a musical experience which generates inspiration, elation and joy. Bat Ella has to her credit three solo albums: T’filati (2010); L’chi Lach (2015), with musical production and arrangements by Amos Ben-David; R’gaim (2018) by Ariel Keshet. Guy Mintus is an award-winning pianist, composer and vocalist based between New York and Tel Aviv.He is equally at home whether he’s sharing the stage with jazz legends, composing for classical orchestras, collaborating with masters of traditional music or educating the young generation through his unique musical workshops. A recently endorsed Yamaha Artist, Mintus is the recipient of the Leonard Bernstein Award. His latest trio album, Connecting the Dots, has been recommended by The New York Times and the prestigious Downbeat magazine.This year, he composed and recorded original music for the new documentary film about Fiddler on the Roof , recently released in more than 150 theaters across the US and Canada. Gifted drummer Nitzan Birnbaum and Omri Hadani will be joining this performance in the Asia Hall of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on November 7 at 8:30 p.m., with Matan Yona conducting and Mintus as musical director.

