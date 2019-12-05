The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

British rockers Caravan return to Israel to mark 50 years of music

The band has previously performed here in 2011 and 2014.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 21:20
CARAVAN in concert (photo credit: Courtesy)
CARAVAN in concert
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Much-loved British progressive rock band Caravan is marking its 50th anniversary with a return to Israel on December 9 at Reading 3 in Tel Aviv. The band has previously performed here in 2011 and 2014. Led by its only remaining founding member, Pye Hastings, Caravan was considered to be one of the finest groups to emerge from England in a wave that came to be known as the Canterbury scene that included such contemporaries as Soft Machine, Gong, Robert Wyatt, Kevin Ayers, and Hatfield & the North.
“At the time, there wasn’t a feeling of a ‘scene’ at all. We were just making our music and competing with the other bands,” Hastings told The Jerusalem Post in an interview before one of the band’s earlier shows in Israel.
Mixing psychedelic rock, folk, classical and jazz, intermingled with droll Pythonesque humor and lyrics drenched in Stonehenge-crazed fantasy, the band attracted fans to their live shows in England but barely made a dent in the charts despite releasing accomplished albums like In the Land of Grey and Pink. But thanks to free form FM radio in the US, which was willing to play 20-minute spacey album tracks, Caravan’s music earned its admirers on the other side of the ocean as well.
However, the band and its music stayed on the fringes during its entire initial lifetime, which sputtered out in the late 1970s.
“We never got that big break,” said Hastings, adding that musical trends have done a full circle, and the hunger music fans felt for live music, without electronic embellishments and playbacks led the band back to active duty.
“Music has gotten to be more and more controlled by computers,” Hastings said. “I think audiences at shows miss the interaction of a good live band playing and bouncing off the audience. You do something and the audience gives something back and it lifts it to another level.”
Tickets to the show are available at eventim.co.il or *9066.


Tags Tel Aviv music Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Leaning tower of PISA By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Bring our citizens home By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Palestinians edge toward elections By NEVILLE TELLER
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak Needed: Media rehabilitation By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by