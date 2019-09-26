Celine Dion headed to Israel next summer

French-Canadian superstar Celine Dion is expected to perform in Tel Aviv in August.



“See you soon Tel Aviv, Love, Celine” was posted on Dion’s twitter page Thursday. According to her official website, the last scheduled date of her Courage World Tour (named after her new album) ends on April 27 in Winnepeg, but her Twitter feed has begun teasing dates for next summer, including Israel. No official announcement has been made by an Israeli promoter about the show, which would likely take place at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv.

The Quebec star has postponed four Montreal shows scheduled for this week due to a throat virus according to Canadian reports.Dion, singing in both English and French, has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });