Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Demi Lovato visits Western Wall - Exclusive

She announced in 2012 that she has Jewish roots in a Twitter post

By
September 19, 2019 20:24
4 minute read.
Demi Lovato visits Western Wall - Exclusive

Demi Lovato visits Western Wall. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Demi Lovato was spotted at the Western Wall on Thursday evening on a surprise visit to Israel.

The former Disney channel star is best known for her pop songs, "Solo" and "Sorry Not Sorry." She revealed in August that a new album was on it's way.

Her visit is currently flying under the radar, and she has not posted on any social media about her trip so far.


 

The singer doesn't have a concert happening in the country, making the trip appear to be personal, not business.

Lovato tweeted in 2012 that she has Jewish roots.

She has won 14 teen choice awards, five people's choice awards and two Latin American Music Awards. She is also a Grammy-nominated and has many multiple platinum albums.

Lovato was also listed on the Time 100's most influential people in the world in 2017.

Outside of her entertainment career, Lovato is a social justice activist, speaking out for mental health awareness and LGBT rights. She is also a body positive role model for many young women.

Recently, Lovato has been seen out and about with former Bachelorette contestant, Mike Johnson, sparking romance rumors.

She announced, on her Instagram, that she is joining the cast of Eurovision, a Netflix original movie, alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.




She is not the first celebrity to visit Israel this year, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman was in the country in February and Madonna performed at the Eurovision finale in May.


Related Content

HAREDIM WALK in Jerusalem in front of a ‘Men Only’ sign – the role of religion in public life will l
September 19, 2019
Did religion and state win the election? - Analysis

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut