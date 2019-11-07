Docaviv Galilee shows the best films in beautiful setting

The 11th annual Docaviv Galilee Festival in Ma’alot Tarshiha just kicked off and will run through November 9 at several centers in the city – the Cultural Hall, the Apter Berer Center for the Arts, the pedestrian street of Tarshiha and the Marg Center in Kfar Vradim.



Docaviv Galilee presents the best of Israeli and international documentary cinema and features more than 20 films and meetings with filmmakers. The films cover a wide range of subjects, including Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, a look at the lives of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, an exploration of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and an examination of abuse by coaches in American gymnastics.

Special events include “For Freedom I Was Born,” a program of films about people with disabilities, curated by Shachar Gal-Noor, which will take place on November 8 at noon. Entry is free. On November 9, Honeyland, which won the Grand Prize and the Special Award for Cinematography at Sundance, will be shown. It tells the story of the last female bee hunter in Europe who must save the bees and restore the environmental balance after a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land and threaten her livelihood. It will be followed by a “Follow the Honey Tour” of Peki’in with the guide Ayelet Bar Meir and includes a meeting with a local beekeeper.Docaviv Galilee is an initiative and production of the Docaviv Association in collaboration with the Ma’alot Tarshiha Municipality and with the support of the Ministry of Culture.The festival’s website is docaviv.co.il.

