The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Dutch return rare, Nazi-looted porcelain, to Jewish heirs

The 18th century porcelains are currently a part of the Art collection of the Royal Palace Het Loo in Apeldoorn.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 11, 2020 00:26
Illustration: Dish from a tea-service, c. 1740, this is an example of Meissen porcelain and not one of the objects currently in the Dutch collection (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Illustration: Dish from a tea-service, c. 1740, this is an example of Meissen porcelain and not one of the objects currently in the Dutch collection
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A precious porcelain set with 435 pieces dating back to the 18th century was found to have been looted from its original Jewish owner by the Nazis and will be returned to his heirs, Dutch News reported on Wednesday. 
 
The original owner was a Jewish banker named Herbert Gutmann who was forced to sell them to a German man during the Nazi regime. The set was then sold in parts in the 1970’s to the Het Loo palace, the Rijksmuseum and the Zuiderzeemuseum. Currently, 14 pieces had been discovered by Art detective Arthur Brand in the Hey Loo collection after he was hired by the heirs to discover what happened to the set.  The heirs requested the objects be returned in 2015. 
 
The formal decision to return the pieces was taken by the Dutch Ministry of Culture yet it is unclear at the moment if the family would insist on the physical return of the objects or might be content to leave them on display where they are safe. While the purchases which eventually landed the items in Dutch hands were legal, the Ministry of Culture decided that the original sale to the German man had been under duress.     
 
The set was given by its manufacturer, Meissen porcelain, as a present to the last Stadtholder of the Dutch Republic William V, Prince of Orange. His son, also named William, was to become the first King of the Netherlands with the title of Stadholder [steward] being replaced by the Monarchy.   
    


Tags nazi jews art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel: The boneheaded and the brilliant? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Kindergarten lesson is unlikely to work for Iran, Israel in the long run By YAAKOV KATZ
Qasem Soleimani: Gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by