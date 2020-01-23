The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Eran Tzur reflects on life in the public eye and ‘The Beast Within’

Jewish wisdom and culture remain an important source of inspiration for Tzur. “I am an atheist but have musician friends in Jerusalem who combine religious life with creativity."

By HANNAH GAL  
JANUARY 23, 2020 17:57
Eran Tzur (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Eran Tzur
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Seven years ago Eran Tzur began working on his new book titled The Beast Within. The first chapter tells the story of a young man who, much like the writer himself arrived in Tel Aviv from a small northern town. In the big city he battles with his emerging sexuality, which is very closely tied to his creativity. The second chapter sees the hero come to terms with a challenging married life. But “the third chapter is the most fascinating” Tzur told The Jerusalem Post, “because it was written by life.”
For more than three decades, the Israeli artist has been writing songs and performing with a unique fusion of daring poetry and original compositions. Through landmark collaborations and iconic bands such as Tattoo and Carmella Gross and Vagner, he carved an artistic niche within the Israeli music scene, securing a great number of loyal followers in the process.
Throughout this period, Tzur has kept his personal life private and exercised caution when baring his soul to the curious eye of the media.
In August 2019 news broke that Tzur’s wife of many years has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed at the time but several months later it was revealed that the 52-year-old mother of two had taken her own life.
“After the seven days of mourning over my wife, Avital,” said Tzur, “I found myself writing intuitively what turned out to be the third chapter” and the last pages of the book.
“What makes me write is my emotional state” explained Tzur. “When my soul is in turmoil I feel the need to put this energy into writing.”
“On one hand,” explained Tzur, “I am aware of the fact that many people will read sensitive, private details of your life. On the other hand, I have learned how to guard my privacy on the street, online and through everyday life. At present I feel that giving interviews and speaking openly about complex matters is part and parcel of being an artist. I constantly draw from my private life, and if this resonates with others, it means a great deal to me.”
Baring your soul to the media carries an emotional penalty. “It is true that within my close relationships, those who are close to me are inevitably exposed due to my openness,” Tzur said, “I realize that they are paying a price for it but I do not see any other choice. Talking openly to the media is a part of my tole as a creative.”
TZUR KEEPS a journal in which he writes his thoughts, feelings and take on reality. “This journal is like an airport runway where I spot a few sentences, an idea, a loose thread that I can pull and turn into a creative piece.” Inspiration also comes from reading poetry and prose such as the two short George Simenon stories Tzur translated from French which ended up evoking his creative spirits.
Tzur recently performed with his two sons at the Tel Aviv Jazz Festival. The show was dedicated to his late wife. “My older son Liam was the creative director of the show” said Tzur proudly. “He chose the material for the night and got musicians from the Thelma Yalin School,” where he is a student. “My younger son Tommy, who is an excellent singer, joined us on stage. The three of us lost Avital, and working on the music together is our way of coming to terms with a new reality and a way for us to feel that we are together.”
The coming February show in Heichal Hatarbut will also feature an appearance by Aviv Guedj. “It will include the best songs of my career as well as two new songs” and several of Guedj’s. This will be followed by an April performance at Tel Aviv’s Zappa club with Ofer Meiri, who co-wrote “Chocolate Longing” with Tzur.
“I am particularly proud of the song “Erev Bet Kislev” because I managed to fuse into my own writing quotes of Shlomo Even Gvirol, an 11th-century Jewish poet. Making something written 1,000 years ago fit seamlessly with today’s spoken language, to me, is an achievement.”
Jewish wisdom and culture remain an important source of inspiration for Tzur. “I am an atheist but have musician friends in Jerusalem who combine religious life with creativity. I respect and love their way of life but the belief in God is what separates us. I am the son of a Holocaust survivor and we grew up with the knowledge that there is no savior.”
Reflecting on a long career and a new phase in his personal life, Tzur finds solace in the music of his youth, listening to the likes of Genesis, King Crimson, post-punk and The Cure, as well as Charlie Mingus and Thelonious Monk. He finds himself returning to the writers who have influenced him over the years such as Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed and Leonard Cohen.
Tzur might listen to grunge and some of today’s most brazen artists but confesses to never watching star-search shows on TV, which are loaded with loud commotion he thoroughly dislikes.
That said, Tzur has met several artists who started their journey on these shows, and so recognized “the possibilities they present as a gateway into the music business.”
Asked if he was ever approached to appear on these shows, Tzur replied, “I am too alternative for them, which just happens to be for the better.”



Tags music literature art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by