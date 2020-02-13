'Family Guy,' 'Mrs. Maisel' star Alex Borstein to perform cabaret

You may know her as the no-nonsense, potty-mouthed manager Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or as the voice of Lois Griffin in Family Guy, but Alex Borstein is also dabbling in cheeky musical cabaret.She’s been on the road with ukulele accompanists the Amstergang from Barcelona, mixing original tunes, bawdy rewrites of classics and a lot of stand-up comedy with high Jewish content. Borstein, who was a cast member of the TV sketch show Mad TV, mixes musical mash-ups with observational vignettes. Performances will be at Zappa Tel Aviv on April 10-11. Tickets are NIS 180 and available at zappa-club.co.il.