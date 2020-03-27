Free meet-ups offered with Israeli authors, poets, playwrights on Zoom

Every evening leading up to the Passover holiday, free online meet-ups will allow the Israeli public to speak to their favorite authors, poets and playwrights through the video conference program Zoom.The events are organized by Poetry Place, a poetry organization aimed at promoting poetry in Israel in general and in Jerusalem specifically. The first one took place on Tuesday evening with Roni Ninio, a well-known director and playwright, and involved a group reading of theatrical texts, along with discussion and analyses. The events are intended to be either writing workshops or directed reading and will be open for free to the public.The full list of artists can be found on Poetry Place's Facebook page.