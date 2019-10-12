Gal Gadot will star as Warsaw Ghetto heroine

Actor Gal Gadot arrives with her husband, Yaron Varsano, to attend the National Board of Review awards gala in New York, U.S., January 9, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

Gal Gadot and her husband Jason Varsono have formed Pilot Wave, a production company, and have announced that their first project will be a fact-based thriller set in the Warsaw Ghetto called Irena Sendler, the website Deadline reported.



Gadot will star as the title character in a gripping, true story of a courageous social worker who created an underground network during the Nazi occupation of Poland to save 2500 children from the Warsaw Ghetto. Sendler was honored by Yad Vashem as one of the Righteous Among the Nations. She was arrested 1943, but managed to conceal information about the thousands of children in hiding, even under torture. She was sentenced to death but activists bribed officials to release her.

The movie will be made for Warner Bros, and Gadot and Varsano will produce with Marc Platt.The screenplay will be written by Justine Juel Gillmer, who just wrote the Holocaust-themed film, Harry Haft. The upcoming Harry Haft stars Ben Foster as a man who survived the concentration camps by boxing against fellow inmates.Gadot will be starring in the Kenneth Branagh’s adaption of Agatha Christie’s novel, Death on the Nile, with Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie and Russell Brand.In addition, she will appearing in the upcoming Showtime limited series Hedy Lamarr, in which she plays the famed actress/inventor. Sarah Treem, who co-created The Affair with Hagai Levi, is writing the series.

