June 23 2018
|
Tammuz, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

'Game of Thrones' Stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Married in Scotland

Their nuptials were attended by several members of the "Game of Thrones" cast, including Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke.

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
June 23, 2018 22:45
1 minute read.
'Game of Thrones' Stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Married in Scotland

Actor Kit Harington (R) and actress Rose Leslie (L) pose for photographers as they arrive at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Britain April 3, 2016.. (photo credit: NEIL HALL/REUTERS)

LOS ANGELES - The Royal Wedding, part two?

"Game of Thrones" stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on "Game of Thrones" and announced their engagement in September 2017.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Their nuptials were attended by several members of the "Game of Thrones" cast, including Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke.

Harington starred in BBC One's "Gunpowder," about the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 and in which he played Robert Catesby, of whom Harington is a direct descendant. He will appear in "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan," also starring Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Bella Thorne, Jacob Tremblay, Thandie Newton, and Kathy Bates. His role on "Game of Thrones" earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. Harington is a native of London and attended the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama.

Leslie, born Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot-Leslie, first rose to fame in Season 1 of BBC's hit drama "Downton Abbey." She began appearing on "Game of Thrones" in Season 2 until her character, the wilding Ygritte, the love interest of Harington's Jon Snow, was killed off in Season 4. She currently stars on CBS All Access' legal and political drama "The Good Fight." Leslie was born to a noble family in Scotland and was raised at Lickleyhead Castle, her family's 15th century ancestral seat. Her father is the Aberdeenshire Chieftain of Clan Leslie.

"Game of Thrones" delighted many in Israel when Israeli actors Ania Bukstein and  Yousef Sweid were invited to participate in the 7'th season, in addition, the show was created by two Jewish-Americans, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. 
Ania Bukstein



Read more: https://forward.com/culture/376982/the-secret-jewish-history-of-game-of-thrones/


Related Content

June 23, 2018
Ramming attack near the Palestinian town of Husan, driver fled the scene

By HAGAY HACOHEN, TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut