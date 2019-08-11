Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gangster in the room

American rapper Freddie Gibbs set to return to Israel in November

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 13:53
American rapper Freddie Gibbs

American rapper Freddie Gibbs. (photo credit: Courtesy)

American rapper Freddie Gibbs will return to Israel on November 7 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv.

The Gary, Indiana, native has been compared to hip hop godfather Tupac Shakur.

He’s known for his gritty and dark material, often done in collaboration with celebrity producer Madlib.

His 2014 album Pinata made Gibbs a star and this year’s follow-up Bandana has kept that star power alive.

Before his Israel debut in 2016, Gibbs expressed excitement about coming to the Holy Land.

“Yeah I never thought that I’d go to Israel for anything! The fact that they want me to come for a show is crazy," he said. "I didn’t know that they listened to my music there, so it was a shock to me.

"I thought maybe someone was trying to pull a prank on me,” he said.

Most Recent Videos from JPost


dvance tickets are available online at  6de.gs/freddiegibbs.


Related Content

Gal Gadot
August 11, 2019
Gal Gadot takes kids for typical Israeli beach-day outing

By HANNAH BROWN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings