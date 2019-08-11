Gangster in the room

American rapper Freddie Gibbs will return to Israel on November 7 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv.



The Gary, Indiana, native has been compared to hip hop godfather Tupac Shakur.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

He’s known for his gritty and dark material, often done in collaboration with celebrity producer Madlib.His 2014 album Pinata made Gibbs a star and this year’s follow-up Bandana has kept that star power alive.Before his Israel debut in 2016, Gibbs expressed excitement about coming to the Holy Land.“Yeah I never thought that I’d go to Israel for anything! The fact that they want me to come for a show is crazy," he said. "I didn’t know that they listened to my music there, so it was a shock to me."I thought maybe someone was trying to pull a prank on me,” he said.dvance tickets are available online at 6de.gs/freddiegibbs

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });