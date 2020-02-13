The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Good food vibrations

Spanish-speaking online influencers spent a week soaking in the famous Jerusalem gastronomy, including a guided tour of the Old City and Mahaneh Yehuda market, with the goal of discovering some of what Israel, and the Israeli people, have to offer.

By HARRY BROWN  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 11:34
Shani Sadicario (photo credit: Courtesy)
Shani Sadicario
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Vibe Israel hosted a group of Spanish-speaking online influencers from Spain and Mexico this week, bringing back one of its tour alumni who loved Israel so much on her first visit that she helped the nonprofit recruit new participants for this trip, aptly hash-tagged #VibeComida (comida is Spanish for “food”).
These influencers, who together have 2.75 million followers, spent a week soaking in the famous Jerusalem gastronomy, including a guided tour of the Old City and Mahaneh Yehuda market, and a foraging experience in the hills of Ein Kerem, followed by a hands-on cooking workshop.
The group then headed to Tel Aviv for a nighttime tour of the Tikva market – which tells the story of Israel’s multiculturalism through food – and vegan fine dining delights such as the Opa Restaurant. The tour included a tasting of food industry start-ups, an all-vegan Israeli breakfast, a traditional Friday night dinner, and a day-long trip to Nazareth to visit the Al Araz Tahini Factory and experience the local cuisine in northern Israel.
As with every Vibe tour, the focus was on meeting Israelis whose love for the subject matter (this time – food) matches those of the tour participants, and through whom the Spanish and Mexican guests discovered some of what Israel, and the Israeli people, have to offer.


Tags Nazareth food in tel aviv jerusalem food vegan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A live kidney is highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy AIPAC’s challenge: Celebrating bipartisanship when it’s passé By GIL TROY
Yudith Oppenheimer What is Donald Trump's vision of Jerusalem? By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Trump's revenge served hot in the 'Friday Night Massacre' By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by