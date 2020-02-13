Good food vibrations

Vibe Israel hosted a group of Spanish-speaking online influencers from Spain and Mexico this week, bringing back one of its tour alumni who loved Israel so much on her first visit that she helped the nonprofit recruit new participants for this trip, aptly hash-tagged #VibeComida (comida is Spanish for “food”). These influencers, who together have 2.75 million followers, spent a week soaking in the famous Jerusalem gastronomy, including a guided tour of the Old City and Mahaneh Yehuda market, and a foraging experience in the hills of Ein Kerem, followed by a hands-on cooking workshop. The group then headed to Tel Aviv for a nighttime tour of the Tikva market – which tells the story of Israel’s multiculturalism through food – and vegan fine dining delights such as the Opa Restaurant. The tour included a tasting of food industry start-ups, an all-vegan Israeli breakfast, a traditional Friday night dinner, and a day-long trip to Nazareth to visit the Al Araz Tahini Factory and experience the local cuisine in northern Israel. As with every Vibe tour, the focus was on meeting Israelis whose love for the subject matter (this time – food) matches those of the tour participants, and through whom the Spanish and Mexican guests discovered some of what Israel, and the Israeli people, have to offer.