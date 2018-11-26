50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Guns N' Roses' Slash to return to Israel

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will perform on July 9 at the 5,000-capacity Tel Aviv Fairgrounds.

By
November 26, 2018 10:32
Slash (center), with his band

Slash (center), with his band. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
Guns N' Roses iconic guitarist Slash will be coming back to Israel next summer, but for the first time fronting his own band. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will perform on July 9 at the 5,000-capacity Tel Aviv Fairgrounds in support of his third solo album Living the Dream which was released in September.

Slash's mothership, Guns N' Roses performed for over three hours for some 60,000 fans at Tel Aviv's Park Hayarkon in 2017, as part of their successful reunion tour.  One of the most popular bands of the late '80s and early '90s, Guns & Roses had last played in the country in 1993.

For almost 20 years, only vocalist Axl Rose remained among the original members, as Slash and his bandmates quit or were fired. But since their 2016 reconciliation with Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoining, the band has become bigger than ever. The 53-year-old Slash (born Saul Hudson and long rumored to be Jewish although he's not) is one of rock's most distinctive soloists.

Tickets to the show are available at *9964 or  www.tmisrael.co.il.

