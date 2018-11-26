Guns N' Roses' Slash to return to Israel

Slash (center), with his band.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Guns N' Roses iconic guitarist Slash will be coming back to Israel next summer, but for the first time fronting his own band. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will perform on July 9 at the 5,000-capacity Tel Aviv Fairgrounds in support of his third solo album Living the Dream which was released in September.
Slash's mothership, Guns N' Roses performed for over three hours for some 60,000 fans at Tel Aviv's Park Hayarkon in 2017, as part of their successful reunion tour. One of the most popular bands of the late '80s and early '90s, Guns & Roses had last played in the country in 1993.
For almost 20 years, only vocalist Axl Rose remained among the original members, as Slash and his bandmates quit or were fired. But since their 2016 reconciliation with Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoining, the band has become bigger than ever. The 53-year-old Slash (born Saul Hudson and long rumored to be Jewish although he's not) is one of rock's most distinctive soloists.
Tickets to the show are available at *9964 or www.tmisrael.co.il.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>