High spirits

To receive the New Year with a much-deserved lift for our spirits most people will want at least one bottle of wine on the dinner table for Rosh Hashanah.



Here is a list of some of the wines that are available for the coming holidays, ranging in price from NIS 40-395. Cheers!





Imported

As in every year, this boutique winery launches two new wines from its premium collection: the Generation 4 Marselan 2016 (NIS 70), and the Generation 5 Cabernet Franc 2015 (NIS 80). Both are excellent accompaniments to the holiday table and are an excellent value.From the winery’s Parents Series, the Sandro 2016 is a red blend of varietals of grapes grown in the Upper Galilee. The wine has a deep burgundy color and aromas of berries and aromatic wood. A very good wine (NIS 100).This boutique winery from the Upper Galilee produces lovely wines that are well worth exploring. This holiday try their Cabernet Sauvignon. Rich and well-balanced, this wine will go very well with any meat dish (NIS 80).Barkan launches the 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from the winery’s Special Reserve series. The wine has typical blackberry aromas as well as green herbs, cinnamon and clove. Very good wine to go with the main dish (NIS 75).This well-established boutique winery launches its Ben Haim Senna Tradition 2016 for the holidays. This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon has a small amount of Merlot and Cabernet Franc. It is very much a Bordeaux-type wine with bright red color, floral as well as herb aromas, full body and easy to drink. A lovely wine (NIS 100-120).The Shani wine from the Carmel Vineyard series is a Bordelaise blend of 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Merlot, 8% Petit Verdot as well as Cabernet Franc and Malbec. A good choice for the main dish (NIS 80).A blend of 61% Barbera, 30% Syrah, 5% Petit Verdot and 4% Grenache, the Galil Ela 2016 has a deep purple color with delicate and balanced acidity. This full-bodied wine has a long-lasting finish with a velvety texture. The wine presents fruit aromas of black cherry, fresh blueberry, and coffee, with background characters of wood. Excellent choice (NIS 70).Hayotzer is a family winery that produces quality wines for festive occasions. Their suggestions for the holiday table are the wines from the Virtuoso collection, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Shiraz and Gewürztraminer. All the wines are very good value (NIS 49, two for NIS 80).Established by a group of Israel-enthusiasts from France, this winery was built according to the French wine-making tradition as well as the most advanced technologies. The grapes come from the area of Hebron, where wine-making has been known since biblical times. For the High Holy Days the winery suggests three wines: the Judean Heights Petit Verdot 2014, offering rich, ripe and concentrated flavors of juicy plums and black cherries (NIS 69.90); the 2013 Isaac’s Ram Cabernet Sauvignon (NIS 100); and the 2012 Makhpelah, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot (NIS 239).Established by the same group of French investors who established Hevron Heights, this winery located at the heart of the Judean Hills wine country produces mainly for export. For this holiday in Israel, however, they suggest two wines: the Jerusalem Hill Reserve 2016, a blend of 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot, 10% Syrah, a dark-red and rich wine with aromas of cassis fruit and licorice. Serve it with grilled meat and spicy food (NIS 69.90). For those who prefer a semi-sweet wine, try the Jerusalem Hill Gewürztraminer 2018. Elegant and very refreshing (NIS 44.90).Recanati launches two wines that will be very welcome on the dinner table: the 2016 Kerem Manara Merlot Reserve, lovely and fruity (NIS 95); and the crowd-pleasing 2018 Upper Galilee Cabernet Sauvignon (NIS 59).Segal Winery continues this year with a second wine from their award-winning Petit UF series. The 2017 Petit UF is a very elegant and complex wine with a dominant aroma and rich fruit flavors. The color is dark red with aromas of black plums and berries, and a long finish (NIS 120).Shiloh introduces wines for real enthusiasts. Their pricey Mosaic Exclusive Edition red blend of Petit Verdot, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Malbec, has very dominant fruit flavors of black cherry, berries and hints of anise. The wine got 92 points at the Wine Enthusiast Double Gold Terravino (NIS 350). Another award-winning wine form this winery is the luxurious 2016 Mosaic red blend with complex flavors, full body and rich bouquet (NIS 200). Also available from Shiloh are the very good Merlot Secret Reserve 2016 (NIS 135); the Cabernet Sauvignon Secret Reserve 2017 (NIS 135); the legend Fiddler 2017, an award winning unique red blend (NIS 100); and more.This veteran winery suggest three very good value wines for the holiday table: The 2018 Chardonnay Essence, a golden yellow wine with rich aromas of tropical fruit (NIS 75); the 2017 Inspire Integritage, a dry red blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre (NIS 60); and the 2018 Syrah Impression (NIS 40).Lovers of Merlot will like the 2016 Merlot from Tura’s Mountain Heights series. The dark red wine has strong aromas of plums and berries, with hints of anise and clove. It will go very well with lamb and other rich dishes (NIS 129).The Golan Heights Winery introduces new vintages of the winery’s favorites for the holidays: The 2018 Gamla Hashmura Sauvignon Blanc, a very refreshing and aromatic white wine with aromas of guava, lime, passion fruit and peach. A great wine to start the evening (NIS 50); and the 2016 Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon, an excellent wine to drink now or age under the right conditions. Look for the winery’s gift boxes of two wines, bottle opener and two wine glasses (NIS 110).Yatir, one of Israel’s most highly-acclaimed wineries, introduces its celebrated Yatir Creek 2016. It is a sophisticated wine displaying a deep purple color and aromas reminiscent of black cherries, cassis fruit, and toasted almonds. Possessing fruity, succulent flavors, the grainy tannins leave a slightly salty and pleasantly bitter finish. A perfect pairing with meat dishes like casseroles and steaks (NIS 150).A dessert wine made from one of the holiday’s staple foods – the pomegranate – this sweet wine is best served chilled or as an aperitif, and is the perfect gift (NIS 90).From the Loire Valley and imported to Israel by Israco, the wines of Saget La Perriere Winery have been sold here for over 20 years. This year the winery introduces two new collections: La Perriere and La Mouliniere. De Mouliniere Cabernet Franc, Chenin Blanc and la Rose (NIS 64); La Perriere Sancerre, a lovely white wine with aromas of white flowers, peach and fresh fruit (NIS 119); and La Perriere Pouilly Fume, a classic white wine with nice minerality (NIS 127).This South African winery launched three kosher wines in the Vila Cape Grand Reserve collection (NIS 49.90 each). Available in Israel for the holidays are the Grand Reserve Chardonnay, with typical color and aromas, a really lovely for all your fish and salad dishes; the Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, with dark berry flavors that include almonds and cinnamon, goes well with a good steak; and the Grand Reserve Shiraz, with typical smoked pepper aromas, as well as black cherry.Mud House Sauvignon Blanc is a kosher white wine from New Zealand that expresses the typical aromas of green pepper, fresh grass, lemon and tropical fruit. Fresh and very well-balanced. This is how a Sauvignon Blanc should taste (NIS 70).Beringer’s White Zinfandel is really a rosé wine made from red grapes. The lovely color and light, fresh fruity flavors make it a perfect aperitif for a warm evening. It will go very nicely with the salads and first dishes, as well as with dessert (NIS 44-49).

