IL DIVO RETURNS TO ISRAEL

Singing quartet 'Il Divo'.
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
X
Il Divo, the male singing quartet formed by Simon Cowell, will return to the Menorah Mivtahim Arena in Tel Aviv on October 26. The group made their Israel debut at the same venue last year for a show called ‘Timeless.’
Tickets are available at *8780 or Leaan.co.il. (Courtesy)
The four singers – Sebastian Izambard from France, David Miller from the US, Urs Bühler from Switzerland, and Carlos Martin from Spain – specialize in ‘popera,’ a blend of pop and opera. Formed in 2003, after a worldwide search by Cowell, they’ve released produced nine albums, and have collaborated with artists such as Toni Braxton, Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion.
