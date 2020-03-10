IPO goes live for quarantined

Since the days before the creation of the State, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra would travel through the Jerusalem blockade in order to perform for the residents under siege.Today, as a gesture to the music lovers in quarantine, the orchestra will broadcast a live concert Wednesday from the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv conducted by Osmo Vanska. The program includes Bach/Skrowaczewski: Toccata and Fugue in D minor: Mozart’s Clarinet concerto, and Sibelius: Symphony no.5. The concert will be broadcast on the IPO website – http://www.ipo.co.il – beginning at 8 p.m.