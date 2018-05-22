Is that Gal Gadot or a wax figure?

Can you tell them apart? Only those with a discerning eye will be able to determine if they're looking at Israeli superstar Gal Gadot - or just her wax figure.



A likeness of the Wonder Woman star - in full costume - has just arrived at the famed Madame Tussauds museum in Orlando, Florida.





If you look in my eyes long enough I might blink. Such an honor! Thank you so much #MadameTussauds ‍♀️ @TussaudsOrlando pic.twitter.com/XRcxTqfln4 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 22, 2018

Wonder Woman, ie Gadot, took her place in the museum in a special exhibit alongside her Justice League costars: Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman."If you look in my eyes long enough I might blink," Gadot wrote on social media, sharing a 360-degree video look at the figurine. "Such an honor! Thank you so much #MadameTussauds."The exhibition, titled Justice League: A Call for Heroes, will open to the public on Friday, and there are special viewings being held all week long.Unlike a traditional Madame Tussauds exhibit, the Justice League installation is interactive."Fans have never come this close to the action," said James Paulding, general manager of the museum, in a press release last month. "Madame Tussauds Orlando, together with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, have created a Justice League experience you have to see to believe – from the unbeatable roster of DC Super Heroes to the sensational, hi-tech experiences."An identical exhibit will open up at the Madame Tussauds museum in Sydney, Australia, later this summer.