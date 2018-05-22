Is that Gal Gadot or a wax figure?

Actress Gal Gadot poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice" in Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 2016..
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO)
Can you tell them apart? Only those with a discerning eye will be able to determine if they're looking at Israeli superstar Gal Gadot - or just her wax figure.
A likeness of the Wonder Woman star - in full costume - has just arrived at the famed Madame Tussauds museum in Orlando, Florida.
Wonder Woman, ie Gadot, took her place in the museum in a special exhibit alongside her Justice League
costars: Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman.
"If you look in my eyes long enough I might blink," Gadot wrote on social media, sharing a 360-degree video look at the figurine. "Such an honor! Thank you so much #MadameTussauds."
The exhibition, titled Justice League: A Call for Heroes, will open to the public on Friday, and there are special viewings being held all week long.
Unlike a traditional Madame Tussauds exhibit, the Justice League
installation is interactive.
"Fans have never come this close to the action," said James Paulding, general manager of the museum, in a press release last month. "Madame Tussauds Orlando, together with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, have created a Justice League
experience you have to see to believe – from the unbeatable roster of DC Super Heroes to the sensational, hi-tech experiences."
An identical exhibit will open up at the Madame Tussauds museum in Sydney, Australia, later this summer.