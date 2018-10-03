Israel sending 13-year-old Noam Dadon to Eurovision Junior

NOAM DADON will represent Israel at the Eurovision Junior competition this year.
(photo credit: RONEN AKERMAN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Noam Dadon, a 13-year-old from Yeruham, will represent Israel at the Eurovision Junior contest in Minsk in November.
Dadon beat out five other Israeli youngsters for the honor, in a competition that was aired on KAN 11 on Tuesday night. It wasn’t Dadon’s first televised competition – he took part in the Keshet series Music School in 2013, just shy of his 10th birthday, and came in second place.
“You sing so incredibly, and precisely and maturely,” said singer Hanan Ben-Ari, who judged the competition alongside performers Yardena Arazi and Lior Narkis. “You’re not just singing to impress us. You’re singing with a gift that God gave you.”
Dadon impressed the judges with his rendition of “Mehake” (Waiting) by Rita and Idan Raichel.
After his victory, Dadon received a special message from the one and only Netta Barzilai
, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal earlier this year - bringing the competition to Tel Aviv.
“I’m so happy that you won the chance to represent us at Eurovision Junior this year,” Barzilai said. “Remember that at the end of the day it’s the thing you love doing most, and the most pure thing you can do in the world – just making other people happy.”
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Dadon will compete against young singers from 19 other countries in Minsk on November 25. The Eurovision Junior has been running since 2003, but Israel has participated only twice – in 2012 and 2016. But with a win from Barzilai earlier this year, Israel is feeling extra lucky, and chose to return for the 2018 competition.
Can it pull off a double win this year? Tune in on November 25 to find out.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>