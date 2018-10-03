October 03 2018
|
Tishrai, 24, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israel sending 13-year-old Noam Dadon to Eurovision Junior

Singer will compete against 19 other countries in an attempt to bring Israel a double win this year.

By
October 3, 2018 13:06
1 minute read.
NOAM DADON will represent Israel at the Eurovision Junior competition this year

NOAM DADON will represent Israel at the Eurovision Junior competition this year. (photo credit: RONEN AKERMAN)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Noam Dadon, a 13-year-old from Yeruham, will represent Israel at the Eurovision Junior contest in Minsk in November.

Dadon beat out five other Israeli youngsters for the honor, in a competition that was aired on KAN 11 on Tuesday night. It wasn’t Dadon’s first televised competition – he took part in the Keshet series Music School in 2013, just shy of his 10th birthday, and came in second place.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“You sing so incredibly, and precisely and maturely,” said singer Hanan Ben-Ari, who judged the competition alongside performers Yardena Arazi and Lior Narkis. “You’re not just singing to impress us. You’re singing with a gift that God gave you.”

Dadon impressed the judges with his rendition of “Mehake” (Waiting) by Rita and Idan Raichel.

After his victory, Dadon received a special message from the one and only Netta Barzilai, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal earlier this year - bringing the competition to Tel Aviv.





“I’m so happy that you won the chance to represent us at Eurovision Junior this year,” Barzilai said. “Remember that at the end of the day it’s the thing you love doing most, and the most pure thing you can do in the world – just making other people happy.”

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:


Dadon will compete against young singers from 19 other countries in Minsk on November 25. The Eurovision Junior has been running since 2003, but Israel has participated only twice – in 2012 and 2016. But with a win from Barzilai earlier this year, Israel is feeling extra lucky, and chose to return for the 2018 competition.

Can it pull off a double win this year? Tune in on November 25 to find out.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Angela Merkel
October 3, 2018
German embassy denies report that Merkel weighed canceling visit

By JULIANE HELMHOLD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut