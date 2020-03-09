Israeli Academy announces nominations for television awards

The Israeli Academy of Film and Television announced the nominees for its 2019 awards in television on Monday and it looks to be a very competitive year.The Academy gives awards in 50 categories. The awards will be announced in a ceremony in Petah Tikva on April 5. The Academy released a statement saying that it will comply with whatever guidelines are in place regarding the number of attendees permitted at gatherings in light of COVID-19. Our Boys, which generated controversy when Prime Minister Netanyahu called for viewers to boycott not only the program but also Keshet, the network that produced it in collaboration with HBO, received 18 nominations, including for Best Drama Series, Best Director (for Joseph Cedar, Hagai Levi and Tawfik Abu Wael) and Best Screenplay. It also received five acting nominations.The Grave, also from Keshet, about otherworldly occurrences that begin after an earthquake rocks northern Israel, was nominated for Best Drama. The other nominees in the category are The Attache, a series about an Israeli who goes to Paris with his wife, a diplomat; Unchained, a fact-based story about hunting down husbands who abandon their wives and leave them unable to divorce, from KAN 11, the government channel; and season three of Fauda, from the YES cable network.In the Comedy and Miniseries category, the nominees are Dad Tries; My Brilliant Sisters, season three; This and That; Fifty; and Nehama.Some of these series, like Fauda and Our Boys, have already become available around the world, while others may be remade or distributed via streaming services in the future. There are an many categories for unscripted television shows, including Documentary Series, Fact Series, Docu-Reality Series and Reality Series, as well as eight categories for different kinds of talk shows, satirical shows, culture shows, magazine shows and interview programs. The abundance of categories shows varied Israeli television has become.The series,