The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli Academy announces nominations for television awards

Some of these series, like Fauda and Our Boys, have already become available around the world, while others may be remade or distributed via streaming services in the future.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 9, 2020 22:03
Fauda's Lior Raz and Neta Garty (photo credit: NATI LEVI/YES)
Fauda's Lior Raz and Neta Garty
(photo credit: NATI LEVI/YES)
The Israeli Academy of Film and Television announced the nominees for its 2019 awards in television on Monday and it looks to be a very competitive year.
The Academy gives awards in 50 categories. The awards will be announced in a ceremony in Petah Tikva on April 5. The Academy released a statement saying that it will comply with whatever guidelines are in place regarding the number of attendees permitted at gatherings in light of COVID-19.
The series, Our Boys, which generated controversy when Prime Minister Netanyahu called for viewers to boycott not only the program but also Keshet, the network that produced it in collaboration with HBO, received 18 nominations, including for Best Drama Series, Best Director (for Joseph Cedar, Hagai Levi and Tawfik Abu Wael) and Best Screenplay. It also received five acting nominations.
The Grave, also from Keshet, about otherworldly occurrences that begin after an earthquake rocks northern Israel, was nominated for Best Drama. The other nominees in the category are The Attache, a series about an Israeli who goes to Paris with his wife, a diplomat; Unchained, a fact-based story about hunting down husbands who abandon their wives and leave them unable to divorce, from KAN 11, the government channel; and season three of Fauda, from the YES cable network.
In the Comedy and Miniseries category, the nominees are Dad Tries; My Brilliant Sisters, season three; This and That; Fifty; and Nehama.
Some of these series, like Fauda and Our Boys, have already become available around the world, while others may be remade or distributed via streaming services in the future.
There are an many categories for unscripted television shows, including Documentary Series, Fact Series, Docu-Reality Series and Reality Series, as well as eight categories for different kinds of talk shows, satirical shows, culture shows, magazine shows and interview programs. The abundance of categories shows varied Israeli television has become.


Tags television Keshet production company Fauda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus is apolitical – editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak More Israelis want Netanyahu out of office than in By JEFF BARAK
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Feldman Coronavirus and Israel's tourism industry: Loss and hope – comment By MARK FELDMAN
Eli Kavon Ordinary Germans and Hitler’s prophecy By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 Israel considers placing some Americans under coronavirus quarantine
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020.
2 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
5 Iranian official involved in US hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Iranian official involved in US embassy hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by