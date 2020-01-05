The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israelis consume nearly 10lbs of coffee per year

"In recent years, Israel's coffee culture has become among the most developed in the world," Uri Federman, CEO of Landwer Cafe, said.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 5, 2020 18:52
Israelis are coffee obsessed and have earned Israel the 19th spot on illy's list of global coffee consumers. Illy, an Italy-based coffee company founded in 1933, released a report about international coffee consumption over the last decade, reporting that in that time the global coffee market has grown by 60%.
According to the report, Israelis consume 4.4 kilos (9.7 pounds) of coffee per person per year, just ahead of Spain, whose citizens consume an average of 4.3 kilos (9.47 pounds) per year. Americans are just behind their Israeli and Spanish counterparts, and reportedly consume 4.1 kilos (9.03 pounds) per person per year on average. 
"As you can see in the data, there has been a significant increase in coffee consumption worldwide in the last decade. In recent years, Israel's coffee culture has become among the most developed in the world," said Uri Federman, CEO of Landwer Cafe, which has locations across Israel.
In Israel and around, the most common strain of coffee consumed is Arabica, and the largest exporter of coffee is South America, which is responsible for 48% of global exports.
"The Israeli coffee market is currently estimated to be between NIS 3-3.5 billion a year and about 78% of the Israeli adult population drinks coffee and the average Israeli drinks between 2-4 cups of coffee a day," Federman added.
Finland made the top of illy's list and its citizens reportedly consume an average of 12.1 kilos (26.6 pounds) of coffee per year. China and India tied for last place with 0.1 kilos (0.22 pounds) of coffee consumed by their citizens per year.
When it comes to importing coffee, the US leads illy's top ten importers, just ahead of Italy, which placed third.


